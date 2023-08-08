KU professor emerita writes book on Nigerian women’s Islamic scholarship

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A University of Kansas professor emerita wrote a book on Nigerian women’s Islamic scholarship.

University of Kansas officials said the stereotype of Islam as patriarchal and averse to educating women misrepresents the legacy of the egalitarian leader of the Sokoto Jihad who reformed Islamic rule in early 19th century northern Nigeria. Not only did leader Usman ‘dan Fodio approve of education for women, but he endorsed its promotion by his daughter Nana Asma’u through her outreach program called Yan Taru, or in English, the associates.

KU officials indicated “winning the peace” through education, and the crucial role of women in this process is the subject of a new book titled “Equals in Learning and Piety: Muslim Women Scholars in Nigeria and North America” (University of Wisconsin Press) by Beverly Mack, University of Kansas professor emerita of African and African-American studies.

According to KU officials, Mack’s 2004 book, “Muslim Women Sing: Hausas Popular Song,” explains the social importance of contemporary women poets and performers, but Mack’s fourth book which focuses on Nana Asma’u, extends to the legacy of the Yan Taru in the U.S. today, where groups of this women’s study program were established in the late 20th century.

“West African history has always been about the battles, the kings, the men in power, and Asma’u had been literally a footnote — maybe two footnotes,” Mack said. “Scholars have said, ‘She’s an exception.’ This book demonstrates that Asma’u is not an exception. She is one of many women scholars and students. Her Yan Taru program is indicative of regional women’s activism that was more widespread than has been acknowledged. In fact, Yan Taru teachers may be more responsible for the 19th century institutionalization of Sunni/Sufi Islam in northern Nigeria than any man or battle.”

KU officials said because this grassroots program was self-maintained by local women and not tied to government structures, it was unaffected by political change and thus may continue to be operating in Niger, even in the face of the current coup.

Mack said that Usman ‘dan Fodio was a member of the region’s minority Fulani tribe. Before his successful jihad, as a literate Muslim, he preached and sometimes advised local kings of the majority Hausa tribe. When the jihad was won, there remained the task of disseminating Sunni/Sufi reformations to local Islamic practices throughout the region. That required teachers who spoke the dominant Hausa language.

Led by Nana Asma’u, Yan taru women undertook this social reform. Poems functioned as lesson plans for Yan Taru teachers, who taught women, who then taught their children, both girls and boys. For most, Yan Taru education was transmitted orally.

“Most women in the rural areas at that time were not literate, but literacy was not necessary for learning adab (Arabic), the Islamic concept of ethical behavior, morality,” Mack said. “These lessons were meant to educate women in Islam as a structure that could support the acquisition of knowledge as a means of moving closer to God and practicing right behavior towards others. It’s just that simple. It has nothing to do with Sharia or an eye for an eye, or any of that. It’s hard enough, just learning to be good in this world.”

The Yan Taru’s Islamic education program aims to prepare individuals to use their intellectual gifts to better understand the world and their place in it, to help them to move closer to God.

“The Quran consistently promotes the use of one’s reason, one’s intellect. The point of being human and having intellectual capabilities is to develop them by knowing everything that you can, depending on what your interests are. If you want to be a chemist, an architect, a journalist, that’s great. Pursue whatever your interest is, because the more you know about anything, the closer you get to knowledge of God, although spiritual knowledge ultimately is inexhaustible,” Mack said. “The lifelong pursuit of knowledge is a means of developing the spirit, so for anybody to deny someone the opportunity to develop their mind is, ultimately, to deny them the opportunity to deepen their spirituality.”

While the Nigerian Ya Taru program continues in the 21st century, it has diasporic links in North America today. The U.S. Yan Taru movement was started in the 1990s at the urging of an African American scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Sharif, who had learned about Asma’u when he studied among Fodio family scholars in West Africa. He asked Mack to speak to his Pittsburgh Islamic community when her book of translations of Asma’u’s poems was published in 1997, and he suggested to women there that they start their own Yan Taru chapters to take control of educating themselves and others. Mack said she has continued to consult with them since they organized.

“Now they have North American Yan Taru chapters in places as disparate as Los Angeles, Georgia, Florida. These Yan Taru chapters expand and contract, depending on demographic changes, but technology allows them all to stay in touch with the Pittsburgh chapter, the hub of North American Yan Taru activity,” Mack said. “Instead of having women go out to the villages on foot, women go out to the cities virtually, on Zoom, to teach. Local groups meet regularly in person or virtually, and the entire North American continent can meet annually or biannually by Zoom, even when separated by time zones. It saves money, time and energy. I think that’s very cool. Asma’u was very practical. If she were alive today, she would be using Zoom all the time — without a mute button.”

