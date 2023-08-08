KU creates new certificate in response to growing popularity of NIL

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has created a new 12-hour certificate in response to demand in a growing Name, Image and Likeness field in the sporting industry.

The University of Kansas says its Department of Health, Sport & Exercise Science - part of the School of Education & Human Sciences - has created a first-of-its-kind program to train students as leaders in the area of athletics name, image and likeness. The program is the first to be offered at a Power Five university.

KU noted that the Undergraduate Certificate in Name, Image and Likeness is a 12-hour program meant for students interested in careers or expertise in the emerging NIL field. This is the fastest-growing area for new positions in college athletics.

The University indicated that the certificate will serve both students who are interested in working in the field and Jayhawk student-athletes who want to be trained on how to manage their own name, image and likeness. The curriculum includes four courses that focus on sports management, athlete and personal branding, content creation and more.

“There is perhaps nothing more important in the modern college athletics space than name, image and likeness,” said Jordan Bass, chair of the Department of Health, Sport and Exercise Sciences. “We are excited to leverage the unique expertise of our faculty in our department, and at KU as a whole, to be a leader in this space.”

KU said the program was made in response to widespread interest in NIL due to 2021 legislation allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness - a monumental shift from the previous infrastructure which required student-athletes to be amateurs.

The University noted that the program will begin during the fall 2023 semester. For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.