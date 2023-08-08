Kelce ranked fifth by peers in NFL Top 100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The second Chief to make the NFL Top 100 list is tight end Travis Kelce.

On Monday night, the NFL released the top 10 players in its NFL Top 100 list. The ranking, a crowd-sourced opinion by NFL players, ranked Kelce fifth.

The 6-foot-5 machine for Kansas City led the NFL in targets (150), receptions (110), receiving yards (1,338) and receiving touchdowns (12) last season. With two Super Bowl rings, the eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection, Kelce also holds the NFL record for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 yards receiving by a tight end with seven.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list

With the Chiefs’ set to begin preseason play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, this latest honor concludes an off-season full of awards and events for one of Kansas City’s favorites.

Alright nah!@TKelce cracks the top 5 on the #NFLTop100 list 🏹 pic.twitter.com/gs4RG4Y76D — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 8, 2023

Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive end Chris Jones were the only players to crack the NFL Top 100, despite center Creed Humphrey and punter Tommy Townsend taking home All-Pro honors last season.

Kansas City begins its regular season on Sept. 7 when the Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on ring night at Arrowhead Stadium.

READ MORE ON THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS HERE and watch KC Sports Tonight on KCTV5 for ongoing Chiefs Training Camp coverage on weeknights at 6:30 p.m. and weekends at 10:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.