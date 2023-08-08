KDOT: Osage Co. mill and overlay to reduce highway to one lane

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A $1.5 million mill and overlay project is set to begin in Osage Co. Drivers should expect delays and stay alert.

Starting Tuesday, August 15, construction crews will reduce K-31 for about six miles from the Osage/Wabaunsee Co. line to Dacotah St. in Burlingame to one lane, post flaggers, and a pilot car at the site.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says the work is estimated to be complete by late September, with the crew working during the day Monday through Friday and Saturdays if needed, conditions permitting. The project is expected to cause delays of up to 15 minutes long.

KDOT wants all motorists to stay alert and obey the construction signs when approaching and driving through the work zone.

Killough Construction Inc. will act as the contractor on the site.

To stay up-to-date on any upcoming KDOT road construction projects, check out the KanDrive website or call 511.

Starting Tuesday, August 15, construction crews will reduce K-31 for about six miles from the Osage/Wabaunsee Co. line to Dacotah St. in Burlingame to one lane, post flaggers, and a pilot car at the site. (Kansas Department of Transportation)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.