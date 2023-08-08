KDOC announces Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Corrections announced a new Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex (KJCC).

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) officials said Kansas Secretary of Corrections Jeff Zmuda announced Candice Byrd has been selected as Superintendent of KJCC in Topeka. Byrd will begin her new role as Superintendent, effective immediately.

KDOC officials indicated Byrd has worked for the state of Kansas and KDOC since 2011 when she started as a juvenile corrections officer at KJCC. She has held various positions since then, including Corrections Counselor II, Unit Team Manager and Classifications Program Director. Byrd transferred from KJCC to work at KDOC’s Central Office, where she served as the Director of Compliance, Facilities and Juvenile Intake.

KDOC officials said Byrd returned to KJCC to serve as Deputy Superintendent. In May 2023, she was named Acting Superintendent when the position was vacated by Megan Milner, who was promoted to the Deputy Secretary of Adult and Juvenile Community Based Services.

“Not only does Candice have an easily recognizable enthusiasm for the work we do in KDOC and with justice-involved youth, but she is also well-versed in adolescent development and what works with this population,” Milner said.

“Beyond her skill and experience, Candice reflects the professionalism, commitment, and values we desire in staff and leaders in our agency,” Secretary Zmuda said.

KDOC officials said Byrd has a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Washburn University and is a Certified Public Manager through the KU Public Management Center.

KDOC officials noted located in northwest Topeka, KJCC is the only secure facility for male and female juveniles. The facility also houses the reception and diagnostic unit (RDU) where all male and female offenders enter the juvenile correctional facility system. The current population is 143 youth.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.