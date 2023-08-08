Kansas welcomes first woman U.S. Attorney in state history

Kate Brubacher is sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas at an investiture...
Kate Brubacher is sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas at an investiture ceremony on Aug. 4, 2023.(TIM DAVIS | U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Kansas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has welcomed the very first female U.S. Attorney in state history with an investiture ceremony recently held in Wichita.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Monday, Aug. 7, that it recently held an investiture ceremony in Wichita for U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher as Chief Judge Eric F. Melgren administered the oath.

Officials noted that U.S. Attorney Brubacher was sworn in to serve as the presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas on March 10 by Judge Julie Robinson. An investiture ceremony is a more formal event to mark her appointment.

The Office indicated that judges, former U.S. Attorneys, law enforcement and community members attended the Aug. 4 occasion to celebrate Brubacher as the first woman to hold the position. Seven former U.S. Attorneys also gathered to celebrate the District and mark the occasion with a photo.

“Along with expressing my gratitude for the honor of this role,” Brubacher said, “I want to assure the people of the District and this Court that fairness, equality and impartiality are the guiding principles of the USAO in Kansas.”

The Office also said Brubacher thanked partners and the community for joining as they “protect the public in their safety and rights, and uphold the rule of law.”

The ceremony also included remarks by Jon Gering, Raylene Hinz Penner and Jill Docking, personal and professional mentors to Brubacher. Dale Schrag also gave the invocation and Brubacher’s children participated as well.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

Latest News

FILE
Committee to discuss impacts of rural lawyer shortage in Great Bend
FILE
Driver seriously injured after motorcycle flips along Kansas highway
Riley County office building at 110 Courthouse Plaza.
Riley Co. residents to receive property tax notices as public hearing set
Officials search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 7, 2023.
Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run