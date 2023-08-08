Kansas welcomes first woman U.S. Attorney in state history

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has welcomed the very first female U.S. Attorney in state history with an investiture ceremony recently held in Wichita.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Monday, Aug. 7, that it recently held an investiture ceremony in Wichita for U.S. Attorney Kate E. Brubacher as Chief Judge Eric F. Melgren administered the oath.

Officials noted that U.S. Attorney Brubacher was sworn in to serve as the presidentially-appointed and Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas on March 10 by Judge Julie Robinson. An investiture ceremony is a more formal event to mark her appointment.

The Office indicated that judges, former U.S. Attorneys, law enforcement and community members attended the Aug. 4 occasion to celebrate Brubacher as the first woman to hold the position. Seven former U.S. Attorneys also gathered to celebrate the District and mark the occasion with a photo.

“Along with expressing my gratitude for the honor of this role,” Brubacher said, “I want to assure the people of the District and this Court that fairness, equality and impartiality are the guiding principles of the USAO in Kansas.”

The Office also said Brubacher thanked partners and the community for joining as they “protect the public in their safety and rights, and uphold the rule of law.”

The ceremony also included remarks by Jon Gering, Raylene Hinz Penner and Jill Docking, personal and professional mentors to Brubacher. Dale Schrag also gave the invocation and Brubacher’s children participated as well.

