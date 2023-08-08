Kansas Chamber names Senior Director of Governmental Affairs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Chamber has named a new Senior Director of Governmental Affairs.

On Aug. 8, the Kansas Chamber announced that William Wilk will be the Senior Director of Governmental Affairs.

Kansas Chamber officials said Wilk worked for Devine, Donley, & Murray Governmental Affairs for the last two years where he was responsible for building relationships with legislators, attending committee hearings and writing reports on key policy issues.

“With his experience at the statehouse and understanding of the legislative process, William is well-equipped to join the Kansas Chamber’s efforts in advocating for policies that promote economic growth and prosperity in the state of Kansas. We are excited to welcome him to the Chamber team and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our work to make Kansas a leading state to do business,” said Kansas Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb.

Kansas Chamber officials indicated that Cobb said Wilk will lead the Chamber’s advocacy efforts on policies related to human resources, workforce and health care. He joins the Chamber’s statehouse team of Cobb, Vice President of Governmental Affairs Eric Stafford, and Vice President of Political Affairs Christie Kreighauser.

“I am incredibly grateful to the Kansas Chamber for this opportunity and am excited to join the team in representing Kansas businesses in the statehouse. I look forward to building alliances with other stakeholders of shared priorities. Together we’ll keep making our beloved state better every day,” said Wilk.

According to Kansas Chamber officials, Wilk also served as a campaign consultant for the 2022 Moran for Kansas Campaign and as an advance team member for the 2020 Trump President Campaign. He earned a degree from the University of Kansas where he studied strategic communications and business. He also earned certifications in professional sales and public health.

