K-State women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA...
Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mark your calendars now, as the Wildcats drop some games for the upcoming year.

The Wildcats’ non-conference slate features 10 home games, including a visit from Big Ten foe Wisconsin, a visit to the 2023 NCAA national runner-up Iowa, participation in the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase, and a neutral-site matchup against Missouri in the Bill Snyder Basketball Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri.

13 Sports talked with Coach Jeff Mittie earlier this summer and he said this would be one of the toughest non-conference schedules he’s put together. After a 19-17 season a year ago, and a Super 16 appearance in the WNIT, they return star center Ayoka Lee after recovering from an ACL injury. He also believes this will be one of the deepest teams they’ve ever had.

They begin the season with an exhibition against Pittsburg State at home Nov. 3 and then will have the regular season opener against Presbyterian Nov. 6. That meeting with Presbyterian will be the first in program history.

The ‘Cats will then play in the Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase and then come back to Manhattan Dec. 1 against Jackson State.

2023-24 K-State Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Day                         Date                        Opponent                                             Time                       Location

Friday                     Nov. 3                    Pittsburg State (exhib.)                       TBA                         Manhattan, Kan.

Monday                 Nov. 6                    Presbyterian                                         TBA                         Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday                 Nov. 11                  at Little Rock                                         1 p.m.                     Little Rock, Ark.

Thursday                Nov. 16                  at Iowa                                                   TBA                         Iowa City, Iowa

Sunday                   Nov. 19                  Wisconsin                                              TBA                         Manhattan, Kan.

Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase

Friday                     Nov. 24                  vs. Western Kentucky                          10 a.m.                   Estero, Fla.

Saturday                 Nov. 25                  vs. North Carolina/Vermont               10 a.m./4 p.m.      Estero, Fla.

Sunday                   Nov. 26                  vs. TBD                                                   TBD                         Estero, Fla.

Friday                     Dec. 1                     Jackson State                                        TBA                         Manhattan, Kan.

Wednesday           Dec. 6                     McNeese State                                     TBA                         Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday                 Dec. 9                     vs. Missouri                                           5 p.m.                     St. Joseph, Mo.

Saturday                Dec. 16                  North Florida                                        TBA                         Manhattan, Kan.

Monday                 Dec. 18                  Oral Roberts                                         TBA                         Manhattan, Kan.

Wednesday           Dec. 20                  Southern                                               TBA                         Manhattan, Kan.

All times Central | Home games in Bold

They return four starters from last season, 2023 All-Big 12 First Team selection Gabby Gregory, and the junior trio of Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn, and Serena Sundell. They have two transfers, redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez, and freshmen Alexis Hess and Taryn Sides.

