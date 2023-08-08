K-State women’s basketball releases non-conference schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Mark your calendars now, as the Wildcats drop some games for the upcoming year.

The Wildcats’ non-conference slate features 10 home games, including a visit from Big Ten foe Wisconsin, a visit to the 2023 NCAA national runner-up Iowa, participation in the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase, and a neutral-site matchup against Missouri in the Bill Snyder Basketball Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri.

13 Sports talked with Coach Jeff Mittie earlier this summer and he said this would be one of the toughest non-conference schedules he’s put together. After a 19-17 season a year ago, and a Super 16 appearance in the WNIT, they return star center Ayoka Lee after recovering from an ACL injury. He also believes this will be one of the deepest teams they’ve ever had.

They begin the season with an exhibition against Pittsburg State at home Nov. 3 and then will have the regular season opener against Presbyterian Nov. 6. That meeting with Presbyterian will be the first in program history.

The ‘Cats will then play in the Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase and then come back to Manhattan Dec. 1 against Jackson State.

2023-24 K-State Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Day Date Opponent Time Location

Friday Nov. 3 Pittsburg State (exhib.) TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Monday Nov. 6 Presbyterian TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday Nov. 11 at Little Rock 1 p.m. Little Rock, Ark.

Thursday Nov. 16 at Iowa TBA Iowa City, Iowa

Sunday Nov. 19 Wisconsin TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase

Friday Nov. 24 vs. Western Kentucky 10 a.m. Estero, Fla.

Saturday Nov. 25 vs. North Carolina/Vermont 10 a.m./4 p.m. Estero, Fla.

Sunday Nov. 26 vs. TBD TBD Estero, Fla.

Friday Dec. 1 Jackson State TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Wednesday Dec. 6 McNeese State TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Saturday Dec. 9 vs. Missouri 5 p.m. St. Joseph, Mo.

Saturday Dec. 16 North Florida TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Monday Dec. 18 Oral Roberts TBA Manhattan, Kan.

Wednesday Dec. 20 Southern TBA Manhattan, Kan.

All times Central | Home games in Bold

They return four starters from last season, 2023 All-Big 12 First Team selection Gabby Gregory, and the junior trio of Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn, and Serena Sundell. They have two transfers, redshirt sophomore Gisela Sanchez, and freshmen Alexis Hess and Taryn Sides.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.