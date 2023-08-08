K-State President announces cancer diagnosis

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University President Richard Linton announced his cancer diagnosis on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

This past week, Kansas State University President Linton said in a note to K-State that he was diagnosed with throat and tongue cancer, which will require him to pursue daily treatments in Kansas City with the KU Cancer Center for the next few months.

Linton said it is necessary to take these steps at this time as this cancer is treatable and curable. He will stay engaged with the university.

The note from Linton continued to state that the Kansas Board of Regents supports his decision to appoint another university leader to partner with him in a special capacity during this time. Dr. Marshall Stewart, senior vice president and chief of staff, will represent Linton at important university events and meetings and collaborate with him on decision-making.

“Dr. Stewart and I are completely aligned in how we lead this university, and we will continue to ensure we’re aligned through regular communication,” Linton said. “Place your trust in him as you have with me - he will ensure we continue our planned path forward together.”

President Linton said he is grateful for the medical professionals assisting him on this journey and knows he is well taken care of.

“The future of Kansas State University is bright, and I look forward to realizing our great vision for the future together,” Linton said.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.