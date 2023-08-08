Jones cracks top 10 in NFL Top 100

FILE: Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs...
FILE: Jacksonville Jaguars running back JaMycal Hasty (22) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first Chief to make the NFL Top 100 list is defensive end Chris Jones.

The Chiefs’ defensive end is holding out of training camp but has cracked the top 10 as the No. 10 ranked player in the league by his peers.

Jones is the first Chief listed, but tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will likely come in ahead of Jones.

Jones, who is entering the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, skipped the entirety of the Chiefs’ offseason program and has so far held out all of training camp while trying to secure a new long-term deal. And with their first preseason game now less than a week away, Reid indicated that even superstars such as Jones are missing something by missing camp.

“I don’t know when he’ll be here,” Reid said after Monday’s padded practice on the campus of Missouri Western State University, “but I will tell you that any work he can get is important. It’s a fast game.”

Last season, Jones tallied 44 tackles and 15.5 sacks, helping the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in the last four years.

