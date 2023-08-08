Jayhawk Theatre invites local talent to open Tuesday concert

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawk Theatre in downtown Topeka will be rocking again Tuesday night.

Los Angeles-based musician Aaron Kellim is in town, with some local talent slated to warm up the crowd.

Before they hit the stage, S.J. Hazim and JQ Guest visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the theatre, live performing, and the support for local talent.

The Tuesday, Aug. 8 performance has doors open at 6 p.m. with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. The Historic Jayhawk Theatre is located at 720 SW Jackson St.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.