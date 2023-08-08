Harvesters officials count about 300 cars in line for mobile food pantry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 300 cars were in line for Harvesters’ mobile food pantry.

Officials with Harvesters - The Community Food Network and Topekans in need of food assistance gathered for the mobile food pantry on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center located at One Expocentre Dr. in Topeka, Kan.

No ID or proof of eligibility was required for families to participate. Zip code and the number of people in the family was the only information collected. There was no charge for families to pick up items from the food pantry.

Connor Kraus, the Topeka Bible Church’s lead pastor, has volunteered at the distribution for four years now. However, during that time, Kraus noticed many changes in attendance at the food distribution.

“We don’t get the chance to talk with everybody who comes through but it does seem like in the last year, there have been more cars than there were a couple of years ago. COVID kind of had a big spike and then maybe went down and the last few months have been a lot. Especially, when families are going back to school.”

Kraus also noted that he has seen multiple families and friends pick up food for others, not just for themselves.

“Sometimes you will see people coming through because, obviously, they need it and sometimes you will see somebody picking up for a neighbor who can’t make it,” said Kraus. ”You got to get here pretty early to get, you know, all the food. So, some people can’t make that with work or whatever else, so you see a whole community kind of coming together to help out their neighbors or you know their families. Each car could represent anywhere from one to four families of various sizes, so there are a lot of people that need the food and we are happy to help. ”

The event was sponsored by Topeka Turnaround, Inc. in cooperation with Topeka Bible Church.

