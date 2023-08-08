Harvesters Food Distribution scheduled at the Stormont Vail Events Center

By Tori Whalen
Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Anyone struggling to get enough food to feed those you love while prices are high can stop by the Harvesters food distribution.

Harvesters - The Community Food Network will host a food distribution at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s east parking lot on Tuesday, August 8, for anyone looking for food assistance.

The food is free of charge, and no I.D. or proof of eligibility is required. All you have to do is provide your zip code and the number of family members.

Distribution is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Those interested are advised to arrive as early as possible to get in line. The distribution will end once all the food has been distributed. Organizers expect the event to last until 11 or 11:30 a.m.

The Events Center’s address is One Expocentre Dr., just south of 17th and Topeka Blvd. Harvesters’ Topeka Turnaround, Inc., is sponsoring the event in cooperation with the Topeka Bible Church.

