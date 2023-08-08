Fork in the Road: Onyx offers snacks good for the stomach and well-being

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Fork in the Road isn’t just a place to eat, plenty more is going on at Onyx Wellness Cafe and Spa.

Onyx Salon and Wellness Spa is a great place to unwind and refresh, but they wanted to offer something more than your conventional salon.

“So, our clients could come and enjoy a coffee while they’re waiting or in their processing time and everything like that,” Onyx’s Anne Haskell said.

The building attached to the spa houses the Onyx Wellness Café. It’s a venue well worth standing on its own.

“The atmosphere, absolutely the atmosphere,” Aimee Mentzer, a regular at the café, exclaimed. “You walk in here and it’s positive, everybody’s in a good mood, everybody is happy. They’re willing to help. And of course, the food, and their menu is amazing, to die for.”

Coffee headlines a menu loaded with goodies like kombucha, several juice options, and an array of protein-loaded snacks like the Acai bowl.

“It’s basically like a smoothie bowl; it has a smoothie on the bottom and then fruits and granola and everything on top. Our juices are cold-pressed, so it’s just fruits and vegetables, no sugars or preservatives.”

Onyx’s snack options are geared toward a healthy lifestyle, many being vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and especially organic.

“We typically have a lot of people that come here as a healthier option, but also something they can enjoy within their boundaries with food. Some people are looking for something healthy, some are just looking for something refreshing.”

“I love the immunity blaster. Actually, all of the juices, it just kind of depends on what kind of mood I’m in, how I’m feeling that day.”

A healthy community is at the forefront of the Onyx mindset as well.

“We try to keep everything local. We try to incorporate as much local in our local business, that we can.”

Where better to embrace the community than Topeka’s NOTO Arts District?

“I love NOTO. Just being down here with the other businesses, it’s like a family in a community. We really help each other with whatever we can. It’s really great, and it’s very uplifting.”

“NOTO comes alive, and it really is my favorite place to be. It’s different, I love the sense of community that’s down here. There is just a wonderful sense of everybody helping each other and being there together.”

You’ll find Onyx Wellness Café and Spa open 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tues-Sat at 922 N Kansas Ave. Hours extend to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.