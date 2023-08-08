Fairway police officer dies after being shot in response to suspected car theft

A Fairway police officer died from his injuries after being shot in a response to car theft suspects on Aug. 6, 2023.(Bel Air Police Department, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FAIRWAY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crime scene that left one person dead Sunday in Mission has claimed the life of a police officer.

The Fairway Police Department announced on Monday that 29-year-old Fairway Police Department Officer Jonah Oswald died from his injuries after he was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday morning.

Oswald was a four-year veteran of the Fairway Police Department.

“I am heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect,” Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo said in a statement released Monday night. “Officer Oswald was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the Fairway community. We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many.

“On behalf of the entire Fairway Police Department, and the City of Fairway, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Officer Oswald’s family and friends. We recognize that their loss is immeasurable, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children.

According to police, Lenexa officers were made aware of a stolen car at a QuikTrip location at 95th Street and I-35 about 7:30 a.m. on Aug.6.

When they arrived, the driver of the stolen vehicle struck a police car and drove off, heading north on I-35. The stolen vehicle headed to another QuikTrip location on Lamar Avenue, and its two occupants ran inside.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the response, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Mission Police Department and the Fairway Police Department.

Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and law enforcement, and one of the officers was struck.

The officer, a member of the Fairway Police Department, was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

Officers also reported that one of the car theft suspects, 40-year-old Shannon Wayne Marshall of Ashland City, Tennessee, was shot and declared dead.

Andrea Rene Cothran, a 32-year-old from Goodlettsville, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She had a court appearance scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The case remains under investigation by the Johnson County OICIIT.

