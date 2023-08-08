Emporia State football feeling better than ever

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While the Hornets have some high expectations this season based off last year, the team is staying true to who they are.

Returning a lot of veteran guys from last season, especially quarterback Braden Gleason, there’s no time to settle, head coach Garin Higgins says any preseason stuff doesn’t matter and they have to earn it.

But, something different this year that they haven’t had in the past is a full-time strength and condition coach. Now, they have that in Assistant Athletic Director for Strength and Conditioning Tyler Kitzman. The Hornets began their training camp today and they could already see some results.

“He’s honest, he’s straight the point in his values and what he believes in and how he sees this program ran, it meshes perfectly with me,” Kitzman said. “We’re about hard work, it’s not anything fancy, we’re not selling these guys on false dreams. It’s come to work, consistency day in and day out and grow and develop.”

“I was telling the guys that during running drills, I feel like I’m in the bets shape of my life, I was going through the drills and I wasn’t as tired as I normally am,” Offensive Lineman Sherman Deaton said.

“He’s just doing everything he can to make us better,” Defensive Lineman Rylan Miller said. “The way the some of our warmups are done are completely different, it’s unique and he make sure to look at the tiny details. I feel like I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I’m running and flying around having fun and not worried about being tired and just going out there and giving it my all.”

Head coach Garin Higgins gave his thoughts that the previous guys were outstanding but they dedicated 50 percent to coaching and then the strength and conditioning part of it.

“It’s going to make us better. Not saying it’s going to guarantee us any wins but it’s going to make us a better program. It’s something most of the schools in the MIAA have and I think it’s our administration stepped up and saw we needed something like this,” Higgins said.

Kitzman was working with the players this summer and there where Coach Higgins says it all begins and to have that full-time position now will boost the confidence level more.

“It was good to have someone with no ties to Emporia State so they’re coming with a clean slate. I think our players bought in to Coach Kitzman from day one,” Higgins said. “I think they wanted somebody that was going to push them even more. We were really close last year and finishing 9-3, there’s some unfinished business there and it’s important to those guys and the summer time is the commitment that we have to make to be successful.”

