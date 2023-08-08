Drivers urged to use caution on Highway 63 through St. Marys

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been urged to use caution while driving along Highway 63 in St. Marys as crews complete sewer work.

The St. Marys Police and Fire Department announced around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, that a road hazard has popped up along Highway 63 - N. 6th St. - in the city.

Crews said those driving through the area should be cautious of sewer main work as they travel up Highway 63 between Alma and Maple St.

Officials noted that the work zone includes lowered speed limits, closed streets and closed alleyways.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.