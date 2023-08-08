Drivers urged to use caution on Highway 63 through St. Marys

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers have been urged to use caution while driving along Highway 63 in St. Marys as crews complete sewer work.

The St. Marys Police and Fire Department announced around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, that a road hazard has popped up along Highway 63 - N. 6th St. - in the city.

Crews said those driving through the area should be cautious of sewer main work as they travel up Highway 63 between Alma and Maple St.

Officials noted that the work zone includes lowered speed limits, closed streets and closed alleyways.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

Latest News

FILE
Security features vandalized at elementary school cause $5K in damage
FILE
Worlds of Fun assures guests rides are safe as parkgoers complain of stoppages
FILE
Wamego street project to affect drivers, closures planned 6 months at a time
Kate Brubacher is sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas at an investiture...
Kansas welcomes first woman U.S. Attorney in state history