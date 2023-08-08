Driver seriously injured after motorcycle flips along Kansas highway

TURON, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver was seriously injured after his motorcycle veered off the road and flipped along a Reno Co. highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of K-61 and Burns St. in Turon with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by James E. Higson, 68, of Plainville, had been headed northeast on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the bike veered off the road to the right and into the ditch.

KHP said Higson lost control of the bike in the ditch where it flipped and he was thrown off.

Officials said Higson was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

