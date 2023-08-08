Driver seriously injured after motorcycle flips along Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TURON, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver was seriously injured after his motorcycle veered off the road and flipped along a Reno Co. highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, emergency crews were called to the area of K-61 and Burns St. in Turon with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2004 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by James E. Higson, 68, of Plainville, had been headed northeast on the highway when, for an unknown reason, the bike veered off the road to the right and into the ditch.

KHP said Higson lost control of the bike in the ditch where it flipped and he was thrown off.

Officials said Higson was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

Latest News

Kate Brubacher is sworn in as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas at an investiture...
Kansas welcomes first woman U.S. Attorney in state history
FILE
Committee to discuss impacts of rural lawyer shortage in Great Bend
Riley County office building at 110 Courthouse Plaza.
Riley Co. residents to receive property tax notices as public hearing set
Officials search for the driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian on Aug. 7, 2023.
Law enforcement officials search for driver in South Topeka hit-and-run