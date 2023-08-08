Deputies find nearly 90 pounds of cocaine hidden in semitruck; driver arrested

A truck diver has been arrested after authorities found him with nearly 90 pounds of cocaine. (Source: KOLN)
By Abigail Carrera and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska say a man has been arrested after they found him with pounds of drugs in his truck.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 90 pounds of cocaine and $84,000 when they searched a semitruck being driven by 63-year-old Arailde Matos.

Authorities said they pulled the truck over on Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon after they spotted it crossing the white shoulder line multiple times.

Deputies said they searched the semi and found 42 pounds of cocaine in a taped-up box along with 46 pounds of cocaine in a toolbox during the traffic stop. They also reported finding $84,352 in cash that was wrapped in cellophane.

The sheriff’s office said Matos was arrested and cited for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, a drug tax violation and possession of money in violation of a state statute.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

Storms arrive early Wednesday morning
Storms likely early Wednesday morning
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Biden creates new national monument near Grand Canyon, citing tribal heritage, climate concerns
A 6-year-old boy who shot teacher later boasted about it, an affidavit released Tuesday said.
A 6-year-old said ‘I did it’ after shooting his teacher at Virginia school, warrants say
Police investigate the apartment building of the shooter at the scene where an 8-year-old...
Chicago man accused of killing girl headed straight for her in apartment building, prosecutors say
Lonnie Walker, Jr. with BCBS Kansas and Staci Dawn Ogle with NOTO talk about their partnership...
NOTO, BCBS partner for summer concert series