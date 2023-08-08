Daniels, Howard land on another watch list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two of the best quarterbacks in the country are right here in Kansas and they garner more recognition.

KU quarterback Jalon Daniels and K-State QB Will Howard land on the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List that recognizes the nations top returning quarterback.

This is the third preseason watch list for Daniels, who has previously been named to lists for the Maxwell Award and the Wuerffel Trophy. Daniels was selected as the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and was a breakthrough player during the 2022 season as he led the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and the program’s first bowl game appearance since 2008. He was a Second Team All-Big 12 selection after completing 152-of-230 (66.1 percent) passes for 2,014 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 425 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground. Daniels capped off the season with a record-setting performance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, where he went 37-of-55 for 544 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for a touchdown.

As for Howard, he returns after winning the Big 12 championship this past season and making a Sugar Bowl appearance against Alabama. According to Kansas State Athletics, Howard is the first Wildcat candidate for the award that goes to the nation’s best quarterback since Jesse Ertz was a preseason candidate in 2017. Other previous K-State signal callers to be up for the award include Chad May (1994 finalist), Matt Miller (1995 finalist), Michael Bishop (1998 winner), Collin Klein (2012 finalist) and Jake Waters (2014 semifinalist).

Howard enters the 2023 campaign ranked eighth in school history in career passing yards per game (142.9), and 10th in both career passing efficiency (130.9) and career touchdowns responsible for (34). He is also one passing touchdown shy of tying for 10th in school history for a career, while he needs 1,258 passing yards to enter the school’s career top-10 list.

Howard threw for 1,633 yards and 15 touchdowns with just four interceptions on 119-of-199 aim last season as he ranked eighth in school history with a 149.6 passer rating.

The 47th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

