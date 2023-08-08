Couple misses Taylor Swift concert after husband mixes up dates

By KGO Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) - A California couple showed up to one of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour shows, only to realize they had tickets for the previous day’s show.

Bear Silber and his wife were ready to see Swift’s concert at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday when he realized he had purchased tickets for Friday’s show.

“I knew the tickets were legitimate. I actually purchased them through Ticketmaster, so I didn’t have an excuse about whether it was a scam or not. I looked at my phone, and that’s when I saw Friday,” Silber said. “‘Oh, this is not gonna be a fun night.’”

Despite the mix-up, Silber tried to make it right for his wife. He ended up shelling out around $2,600 for tickets for one of Swift’s upcoming shows in Los Angeles.

“I was thinking about it, and I realized that for the rest of my life – or at least our marriage, depending how long that is – I’m going to have to live with this. I just couldn’t have the guilt of that,” Silber said.

Because of work, Silber can’t attend the show himself, but his wife will be accompanied by one of her best friends.

