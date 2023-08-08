Committee to discuss impacts of rural lawyer shortage in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide committee is set to discuss the impacts of the rural lawyer shortage in Great Bend with those affected most.

The Kansas Judicial Center says that the Rural Justice Initiative Committee will head west to Great Bend on Aug. 24 and 25 for a community welcome event and committee meeting.

Officials noted that Chief Justice Marla Luckert created the committee in Dec. 2022 to analyze the unmet legal needs of Kansans in rural areas. The needs relate to an ever-shrinking number of attorneys who live and work in rural areas.

Supreme Court Justice K.J. Wall, who chairs the committee, said its visit to Great Bend follows the invitation of Rep. Tory Marie Blew (R-Great Bend) who also serves on the committee.

“We want to hear from those who best understand the issue—attorneys and community leaders living and working in rural Kansas,” Wall said. “Their knowledge and experience will help us identify meaningful initiatives to tackle the problem. We thank Rep. Blew and the Great Bend community for their hospitality.”

Wall said is a Scott City native and looks forward to the visit as he hopes those from the area will come to meet the committee and informally share their thoughts.

Officials noted that the committee will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 for a community welcome at Dry Lake Brewing, 1305 Main St. Residents are invited to attend to meet members, learn about their work and share their thoughts.

Between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 25, officials said the committee will meet at the Holiday Inn Express, 3821 10th St. A limited number of seats will be available. The agenda for the meeting includes a roundtable discussion where legal professionals will discuss how the shortage has impacted the community.

Officials also said the meeting will include reports from subcommittees who have gathered data about attorney recruitment and retention as well as initiatives and solutions - whether implemented by the judicial branch, Kansas Legislature or communities.

According to the Court, the committee has about 10 more months to submit its initial recommendations. These could include proposals to change laws, regulations or rules that make attorney services more available. They could also include best practices to make it easier to meet legal needs across the state.

Officials noted that the 35-member committee includes representatives from all three branches of state government, the legal and business communities, law schools and other nonprofit organizations.

