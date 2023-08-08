Classes back in session Tuesday in Topeka Public Schools

Classes were back in session for students in kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade on...
Classes were back in session for students in kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade on Tuesday for students in Topeka Unified School District 501.(MGN Online)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Classes are back in session Tuesday in Topeka Unified School District 501.

Students in kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade arrived for their classes early this morning.

Teachers and administrators greeted the students upon their arrival with cheers as they made their way into McClure and McEachron Elementary Schools.

Topeka High students held signs and cheered for freshmen as they entered Topeka High School.

USD 501 officials said Tuesday’s goal was to help students who are new to their schools get a better feel for their new surroundings before classes for all students in all grade levels are in session on Wednesday.

Classes in other school districts in northeast Kansas are scheduled to begin later this month.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Firefighter hospitalized after battling early-morning Central Topeka inferno
Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
Court of Appeals: Medical malpractice suit against Topeka surgeon to proceed
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

Latest News

Frederick Sanders
Meth found during Highway 75 traffic stop leads to Topeka man’s arrest
FILE
Security features vandalized at elementary school cause $5K in damage
FILE
Worlds of Fun assures guests rides are safe as parkgoers complain of stoppages
FILE
Drivers urged to use caution on Highway 63 through St. Marys