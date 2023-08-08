Classes back in session Tuesday in Topeka Public Schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Classes are back in session Tuesday in Topeka Unified School District 501.

Students in kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade arrived for their classes early this morning.

Teachers and administrators greeted the students upon their arrival with cheers as they made their way into McClure and McEachron Elementary Schools.

Topeka High students held signs and cheered for freshmen as they entered Topeka High School.

USD 501 officials said Tuesday’s goal was to help students who are new to their schools get a better feel for their new surroundings before classes for all students in all grade levels are in session on Wednesday.

Classes in other school districts in northeast Kansas are scheduled to begin later this month.

