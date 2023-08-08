Auburn-Washburn Schools host staff convocation to kick off back-to-school time

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 437 Auburn-Washburn School District starts school next Tuesday, so to kick off the 2023-2024 school year, staff members were at Washburn Rural High School for this year’s staff-only convocation.

District superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams told 13 NEWS the district will soon welcome 6,000 students on August 15. First through seventh and ninth graders start on Tuesday, August 15, along with new district students in grades 10th - 12th. Any students returning to school in eighth, 10th - 12th start on August 16. Kindergarten and Pre-K students start on August 17.

Dr. McWilliams says because of the great students, staff, and parents headed back to school this year; he believes 2023-2024 will be a great school year. This will be Dr. McWilliams’ ninth year as superintendent.

“I have been so impressed with Topeka and Auburn-Washburn in particular,” said Dr. McWilliams. “We just got such amazing kids. Our families are very engaged. They see value in public education and the team we have on the Auburn-Washburn staff - just phenomenal. Just go above and beyond for [the] kids, and when you have those three things in place, you can’t ask for a better school community, and because of that, this upcoming 2023-2024 school year is going to be amazing.”

This school year also means a lot of district projects in the works. Some of the projects McWilliams mentioned are:

“We are working through increasing our capacity and space,” said Dr. McWilliams. “So, in some of our schools, they are going to see that we have construction projects currently taking place. Construction projects are not complete. They are not going to be in play for this upcoming 2023-2024 school year, but the school community and our kids are going to notice that we are making gains to better meet their needs in the schools. So, we got three projects that will be coming out of the ground this fall.”

Three years following the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. McWilliams wants students, staff, and families to move into the new year with a positive outlook and build healthy, meaningful relationships.

“Things were a little more challenging during the pandemic. It was more difficult to make meaningful connections with students, especially when they were not in our schools every day, all day long. Today, we are going to be focusing on the relationship piece and getting back to our core values of what we are about. That is our students, in the classrooms building meaningful relationships with adults and teachers.”

