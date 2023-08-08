Alta Vista child taken to safety after man arrested for sex crimes

Kenneth Seidens
Kenneth Seidens(Wabaunsee County Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ALTA VISTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A child in Alta Vista was taken to safety after one man was arrested for sex crimes and contributing to the child’s misconduct.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday, Aug. 3, law enforcement officials were called to an area of Alta Vista with reports of the possible exploitation of a child.

When first responders arrived, they said they found Kenneth S. Seidens, 58, of Alta Vista, at the home. Further evidence found at the home led to his arrest.

Seidens was booked into the Wabaunsee Co. Jail on:

  • Aggravated sexual battery - the victim is physically powerless
  • Aggravated criminal sodomy - with a person or animal and the victim is physically powerless
  • Contributing to a child’s misconduct - encourage to commit a felony

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the child was taken to safety. As of Tuesday, Seidens remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance yet set.

