AG Kobach comments on Women's Right to Know Act

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach shared his opinion on the Women’s Right to Know Act.
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach shared his opinion on the Women's Right to Know Act.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach shared the following statement after today’s oral arguments in Hodes & Nauser V. Kobach.

“The Women’s Right to Know Act has been in place for more than 20 years and has been an important part of ensuring informed consent before any abortions are performed. We’re confident that the court will uphold this common-sense statute.”

Officials with the Kansas Attorney General’s Office noted the Women’s Right to Know Act, which passed in 1997, requires that abortion providers give women undergoing abortions information about the risks involved, and it requires that women receive information about resources available if they choose to have the child.

