$640K+ awarded to Fort Dodge Kansas Veterans’ Cemetry to fuel expansion

FORT DODGE, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $640,000 has been awarded to the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in Fort Dodge through a grant that will help the facility expand.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, that the Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded up to $642,322 to expand the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge. The funds have been made available through the Veterans Cemetery Grants Program.

Gov. Kelly indicated that the money will help the cemetery construct columbarium niches to enable interment options to be provided for a projected additional decade. The funds will also go toward landscaping and irrigation for the expansion site.

“The Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge provides a final resting place for soldiers and their families who have bravely served our nation and defended our freedoms,” Kelly said. “This funding will ensure that all who are interred there are appropriately honored and have a place where their legacies can live on.”

The Governor noted that the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Dodge was established in 2002 and expanded the Kansas Soldiers Home Cemetery that was built in 1890. Fort Dodge had been an Army post in 1864.

“This funding is vital to ensuring veterans’ wishes are met, and we are able to honor them and their service with a final resting place at Fort Dodge,” said Heidi Goff, cemetery director, Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office.

Kelly said the cemetery is currently home to more than 6,000 Veterans and their eligible family members.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.