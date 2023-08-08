6 Kansans, 1 from Missouri indicted on federal meth distribution charges

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of six from Kansas and one from Missouri have been indicted in a federal multi-state meth distribution case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, that a federal grand jury in Kansas City has indicted a group of people for their alleged involvement in a plot to distribute meth in the Sunflower State and elsewhere between Feb. 2020 and July 2023.

Court documents indicate that the following have been charged with a single count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine each:

  1. Jose Roman, 43, of Kansas City, Kan.
  2. Marcos Valencia Jr., 32, of Kansas City, Kan.
  3. Ezequil Castrol, 37, of Kansas City, Kan.
  4. Juan Gonzalez, of Kansas City, Kan.
  5. Manuel Avlarez, 28, of Seneca
  6. Manuel Fadoa, 23, of Dodge City
  7. Gerardo Sierra-Martinez, 21, of Kansas City, Mo.

Records also showed that Roman has been charged with an additional five counts of distribution of meth and a single count of money laundering.

According to the Office, Sierra-Martinez also faces an additional two charges of money laundering as he allegedly sent a total of $55,000 via wire transfer to someone in Mexico City in order to promote illegal activity. He has also been charged with another count of distribution of meth.

Lastly, officials said Gonzalez and Faudoa have been charged with an additional two counts of distribution of meth while Alvarez faces a single additional count of distribution of meth.

Court records noted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jackson Co., Mo., Drug Task Force, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Dept., Kansas City, Kan., Police Dept., Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, Nebraska Highway Patrol and the Midwest High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Program all investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Trent Krug will prosecute the case.

