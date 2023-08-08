14-year-old Aria Pearce is putting the nation on notice

Saint George, Kan. (WIBW) - The fastest 14-year-old in the nation is right here in Northeast Kansas.

Rock Creek’s Aria Pearce already has plenty of titles to her name. Just last week she placed 4th in the 100m dash at the Junior Olympics.

“So I was 14, but I got moved up cause I’m 2008. So I was in the 15-16 year old age group,” she said.

Running with older, more experienced competitors is nothing new for the track phenom. She’s been winning against high school and college athletes for quite some time now.

“Even though they’re older, I can still hold my own,” she said with a smile.

Her age hasn’t stopped her from shattering middle and high school records at both the state and national levels.

“It was definitely a bit weird at first, but I’m starting to get more used to it,” she said. “And now it’s just kinda, I just race and I don’t think about age.”

Back in April she became the fastest middle schooler in U.S. history with a 100m dash of 11.5 at the KU relays.

“I definitely like the intensity of the 100m, there’s not really room for mistakes,” she said. “200′s also extremely fun. Because when I’m in lane 4 or 5, I always like catching people on the curve.”

Originally from Sharon Springs, Aria didn’t start competing in track until she was 12-years-old. She got her start in flag football, where she was significantly faster than all the boys.

“It was either volleyball or flag football. And I liked the idea of flag football, cause you run and all that,” she said.

The competitiveness of running is what made her fall in love with the sport.

“Track is, I just, I love it,” said Aria. “First track meet of 6th grade year, I ran like a 12.6 or a 12.3, and even then that was pretty fast for being a sixth grader in the middle of nowhere.”

Her family knew she had a big future ahead of her in track at that point.

“We went to Junior Olympics, and I qualified to go to Texas. And we didn’t even think I would’ve gotten that far, but that’s when we kinda realized that we could definitely go somewhere with track.”

Now as she enters her freshman year at Rock Creek, she’s got Olympic-sized goals for the future. And she’s proud to represent what small town Kansas girls can do.

“It’s just extraordinary what I was doing, and I couldn’t really believe it either. It really proves that you can do anything if you just set your mind to it,” she said.

