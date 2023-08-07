Witnesses of fatal Wichita collision urged to contact KHP with information

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who may have seen a fatal 2-vehicle collision in Wichita in early August have been asked to contact the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The Kansas Highway Patrol announced on Monday, Aug. 7, that it needs the public’s help to find those who witnessed a 2-vehicle collision that happened along I-235 in West Wichita.

KHP said that around 10:44 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, a collision occurred between a red Suzuki passenger vehicle and a tan Jeep Wrangler.

Woman killed in crossover crash late Thursday on I-235 in west Wichita

First responders noted that a 2013 Suzuki driven by Kassandra A. Ramos, 22, of Wichita, had been headed north in the right lane of I-235 as a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by April R. Fisher, 38, of Newton, had been headed south.

For an unknown reason, KHP said Ramos’ vehicle veered over the median and into the southbound lanes where it was hit by Fisher’s vehicle on the right side.

KHP noted that Ramos was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Fisher also sustained suspected minor injuries, however, she was not taken to a hospital via ambulance. She was also wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision should report it to Master Trooper Brian Patrick at 316-744-0451.

