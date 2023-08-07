Why should Topekans care about budget process? Because it’s your money, city manager says

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Deciding how to spend your tax dollars is what Topeka’s governing body does through its budgeting process.

It can be a delicate balance: giving citizens programs and services they want, but with a tax bill they’re willing to pay.

Topeka’s interim manager Richard Nienstedt is leading the process. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain what he feels is the most important duty the governing body has in crafting the budget.

Nienstedt said the process begins with what he calls a dream budget, that contains everything they wish they could do. From there, he said the governing body works through what it more realistic and in keeping with the city’s goals and obligations. He said, like everyone, the city is dealing with inflation, plus must honor promises made to its employees through labor contracts.

Niestedt said he is examining areas where the city could cut spending, which could include staff positions that have remained unfilled for quite some time. He also has proposed adding money to address the homelessness issue, with plans to make how it would be allocated more specific as the budget process continues.

People are encouraged to give their feedback on the budget by signing up for public comment during any council meeting. The city also has a public engagement session set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library’s lobby area. You can find information about the budget and how to contacting governing body members at www.topeka.org.

