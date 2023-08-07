WATCH: ATM theft attempt with forklift ends in failure

Suspects in California attempted to steal an ATM by using a forklift. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/SAC SHERIFF/CNN)
By KMAX/KOVR staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KMAX/KOVR) - It was a bold, unbelievable and even embarrassing fail.

Suspects desperately tried to take off with an ATM from the Safe Credit Union off Watt Avenue in North Highlands.

“Again, I don’t know how well this was thought out. But they did have some sort of plan going on,” said Amar Gandhi, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, who described the ramming, pushing and pulling as the forklift is seen ramming into the ATM machine.

“I’ve been doing this for 18 years. I can’t think of the time someone actually successfully grabbed an ATM machine,” Gandhi said, describing the incident caught on video as “unique.”

One suspect is seen fumbling with a forklift to knock down the ATM and then lift it up, while a second suspect drove a pickup as the getaway car.

Then came the great escape, until the ATM toppled off the truck.

“This involves some sort of planning. How haphazard it actually was executed is a different story. But they did think of something. It was rather unique. And, you know, creative, not successful, obviously. But they did try,” Gandhi said.

Two bandits and their botched heist left a bank baffled, their banged-up ATM left in the middle of busy Watt Avenue right before the morning  rush.

“They knew everything involved, and still no fear of jail, no fear of getting caught and just did it. And that’s the bigger picture that, again, we should all be a little more concerned about,” Gandhi said.

