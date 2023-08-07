Washburn football holds 2023 Media Day

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football held its 2023 Media Day ahead of the start of fall camp on Sunday.

The new Ichabod roster came together for the first time to take team photos, and start building team chemistry.

Head coach Craig Schurig said it felt like Christmas day getting everyone together for the first time.

“There should be a lot of competition, and that’s really what we’ll be after,” said Coach Schurig. “These next two weeks will just be compete as hard as you can against each other, and then kinda see how the depth chart lines out.”

The Ichabods have a lot of younger, new faces filling the starting roles this season, and they’re excited about the new energy that brings.

”We have some sixth year seniors, we have a good group of fifth year seniors. But we have a number of guys that haven’t played in a game for us in the MIAA yet or played very sparingly, and we’re counting on them,” Coach Schurig added.

Coming off a 7-4 2022 campaign, the ‘Bods are focused on taking things one game at a time, rather than getting too ahead of themselves and thinking of the postseason too early.

“We had a good season last year, but we didn’t get to where we wanted to be,” said returning safety Jordan Finnesy. “Just taking it one game at a time, just focusing on Pitt (State) week one, that’s our goal right now, that’s our focus. Just doing everything that we can to prepare ourselves for that game week one.”

