Volunteers Needed: Service dog agencies search for volunteers among shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Agencies that raise and train service and assistance dogs in the Sunflower State are in need of volunteers as the industry experiences a global shortage.

Assistance Dogs International announced on Monday, Aug. 7, that a global shortage of volunteers meant to care for puppies and dogs in training could have severe impacts on the lives of those with disabilities.

ADI has warned that a surge in demand for assistance dogs and a drop in volunteers has disrupted the training of life-changing canines. Member organizations - which included KSDS Assistance Dogs, Inc., in Washington, Kan., - face a crucial shortage of trained dogs to support those who need them most.

By the end of 2022, ADI noted there were nearly 9,000 clients still in need of assistance dogs and millions more who could benefit.

“People with a range of disabilities are having to wait up to two years for a dog which could massively improve their quality of life,” says ADI Executive Director Chris Diefenthaler. “Some of our members say the shortage has reached a critical stage because demand for assistance dogs has never been higher. They are having to turn away desperate families and individuals because a shortage of volunteer puppy raisers and socializers means they can’t train assistance dogs fast enough to meet the need.”

To mark International Assitance Dog Week - Aug. 7 to 11 - ADI said it has launched the global #LifeChangers campaign to attract new volunteers.

“People who volunteer to care for assistance dog puppies and dogs in training are doing something amazing,” says Diefenthaler. “They play a vital role in training dogs that really do save and change people’s lives by helping with practical tasks, enhancing independence, and boosting wellbeing, dignity and confidence.”

Research has found that volunteer foster families and puppy raisers gain physical and mental perks from the experience through improved companionship, exercise, well-being and improved social life. Volunteers get 24/7 support and most expenses like food, toys, equipment, bedding and vet bills are paid for.

ADI noted that there are many ways to volunteer that suit different lifestyles and time commitments - from a weekend to 2 years.

“We understand that people with busy lives feel they may not have the time, experience or capacity to volunteer, but the rewards are incredible” adds Diefenthaler. “By volunteering with an ADI member, you’ll be supporting a world-class assistance dog training program. You get all the benefits of caring for a dog without the expense - and best of all, you’ll be changing someone’s life!”

For more information or to find a local organization to volunteer with, click HERE.

