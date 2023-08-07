USD 345 still searches for bus drivers days before school starts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2023-2024 school year is right around the corner, but some districts are still looking for bus drivers just a few days before the first day of school.

For example, the USD 345 Seaman School District is looking for some bus drivers. On Monday, August 7, just a few days before school starts for the district, Jennifer Davidson was one of two bus drivers set up at NW Topeka Blvd. and Lyman Rd. to promote the available positions.

According to Davidson, the district is looking for five more bus drivers and a few more people to join as paraprofessionals for the transportation department; offered $17.25/hour for new bus drivers and $13.50/hour for paraprofessionals.

Davidson has been a bus driver for one year at the Seaman School District and a bus driver for a total of 12 years.

“It is the greatest thing to drive a school bus,” said Davidson. “I never thought I would drive a school bus, especially being there for 12 years.”

She knows it is daunting to transport young kids to school safely, regardless Davidson says it is worth it.

“People think it is scary,” said Davidson. “It is a big yellow machine with students inside of it. I’m not going to lie — it is a little scary — but once you get over that fear, you will love it. Once you do it, you will understand that working with students opens your heart, your mind, and you’ll get excited to go to work every day.”

For any additional questions, call the transportation department at 785-286-8440.

