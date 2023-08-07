Truck fire extinguished Monday morning on I-70 in downtown Topeka

Crews extinguished a pickup truck fire early Monday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a pickup truck fire early Monday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70 just south of the S.E. 4th Street on-ramp.

Flames could be seen coming from the truck’s engine compartment before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The right eastbound lane of I-70 was closed as crews responded to the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest
FILE
Investigation launched after shots fired during early-morning armed robbery
Two arrested, including one juvenile, after alleged robbery

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
Joshua Marshall
One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant
Crews extinguished a pickup truck fire early Monday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.
Truck fire extinguished Monday morning on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Crews were on the scene of a crash early Monday just south of downtown Topeka.
Crews respond to crash early Monday near downtown Topeka
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Overnight fire destroys Central Topeka home, cat, owners safe