Truck fire extinguished Monday morning on I-70 in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a pickup truck fire early Monday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70 just south of the S.E. 4th Street on-ramp.

Flames could be seen coming from the truck’s engine compartment before firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The right eastbound lane of I-70 was closed as crews responded to the scene.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

