Truck fire extinguished Monday morning on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews extinguished a pickup truck fire early Monday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday on eastbound I-70 just south of the S.E. 4th Street on-ramp.
Flames could be seen coming from the truck’s engine compartment before firefighters brought the blaze under control.
The right eastbound lane of I-70 was closed as crews responded to the scene.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
