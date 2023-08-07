Topeka’s Doorstep organization celebrates installation of new HVAC system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Doorstep organization celebrated the installation of a new HVAC system on Sunday.

“It was gonna be $160,000 so we were gonna need community support to help us do that,” explained Doorstep’s executive director Lisa Cain. “So we did a kickoff in June of 2021 and people really responded, especially during the pandemic when it was a hard time for everyone and we raised the money we needed in 10 months and the system was put in last fall.”

Cain said the ‘chillout’ party was a way to celebrate the generosity of Doorstep’s donors.

“This is just a wrap up to acknowledge our major donors and thank the community for everything that they’ve done and we’ve actually raised more than we needed and so that money will go toward rent and utility assistance in the future.”

Cain said the upgrade to the building will enable Doorstep to keep helping its neighbors in need.

“We help people with food and clothing. We always have those services, and then rent and utility assistance. We can help people get their prescriptions, some dental work, transportation in the form of gas vouchers and Topeka Metro tickets for people to get to and from work or medical appointments.”

Donna Rieff is one of those donors who supports Doorstep’s mission.

“Our group has donated money to doorstep and our former church, Gage Park Baptist Church was really involved in Doorstep. We’ve all had a volunteer month, and I love doing that,” said Rieff.

Rieff said organizations like Doorstep serve an important role in the City of Topeka.

“Everybody needs help once and awhile and it’s good that people can come in.”

In 2021, Doorstep spent over $340,000 on emergency services which include clothing, food, and utility assistance.

