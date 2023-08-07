SNCO closes pools with annual Dog Swim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the school year moves in, Shawnee County residents got one last chance to swim with their pups.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec’s annual dog swim kicked off Monday at the Shawnee North Family Aquatic Center. The department lets swimmers bring their dogs before the pool is drained for the year.

The dog swim continues Tuesday at the Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center in Gage Park.

