Shawnee County pools close for the season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County pools are closing down for the summer.

With schools starting earlier this week, pools will be following suit as many lifeguards and other staff head back to the classroom.

Shawnee County Parks & Recreation officials say it was another successful year for visitors and staff.

Officials also say pool-goers will have more to look forward to in the coming years as Shawnee County looks to build a new aquatic center in Oakland.

Furry friends can still enjoy the pools at dog swim day at Blaisdell Family Aquatic Center, Tuesday, August 8th.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.