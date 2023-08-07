RCPD attempts to identify man seen during break-in at Manhattan High School

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are looking to identify a man after an early-morning break-in led to vandalism that cost a high school $1,500.

The Riley County Police Department says it would like to talk to a man seen on camera about a recent break-in at Manhattan High School in the early morning hours of Aug. 1.

RCPD noted that nothing was stolen, however, $1,500 in damage was caused to the building.

If anyone recognizes the man or has information about the break-in, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

