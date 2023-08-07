Project 2 Restore plans 5K run/walk to support efforts assisting human trafficking victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization that works to assist victims of human trafficking has an event coming up for you to support their efforts.

Angela Boles, founder of Project 2 Restore, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their upcoming 5K Run/Walk.

Boles said the recent movie Sound of Freedom has drawn attention to the issue of human trafficking, but she said it’s more complicated than what might play out in a movie. She said trafficking often starts with people known to the victim, and recovery is an individualized process that involves addressing physical and emotional needs.

The Walk/Run 2 Restore is Saturday, August 26th at Lake Shawnee, Shelter House #1. Check in begins at 8 a.m., with the walk and run starting at 8:30 a.m. You can register in advance by clicking here.

Learn more about the organization at www.theproject2restore.org.

