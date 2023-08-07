PAW Patrol Live! sets sail for Topeka with a December pirate adventure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - PAW Patrol Live! will set sail and has called for all hands on deck for its December pirate adventure in the Capital City.

Fans will help Ryder with all hands on deck as he and the Patrol discover a secret treasure map on a mission to rescue Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cave in Adventure Bay. It will be up to Chase, Marshall, Skye and their heroic pirate pup friends to save the day and find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger.

Shows will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 3. VIP packages also include a premium seat and an exclusive photo op with the characters after the show.

Tickets are set to gon sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. Parents should also keep an eye out for a presale access code for Thursday.

The Stormont Vails Events Center is located at 1 Expocentre Dr. in Topeka.

