TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.

Two men were home at the time but made it out safely.

As of 3;30 a.m. investigators were on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

