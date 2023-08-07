Overland Park based Yellow Trucking files bankruptcy, officially putting thousands out of work

Yellow employed over 30,000 across the United States
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park-based Yellow Trucking has officially filed for bankruptcy.

Hundreds in the region lost their jobs after Yellow shut down operations last week.

Yellow employed over 30,000 across the United States and taxpayers could face the losses if Yellow does not repay a $700 million dollar loan issued by former President Trump amid Covid relief.

In a statement, Yellow CEO said this chapter 11 filing is a “profound disappointment after 100 years in business.”

Yellow’s customers included major stores like Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and the US Military.

