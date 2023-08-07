As online scams rise, Better Business Bureau shares way you can protect yourself

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “Year after year we continue to see an increase in online scams. That’s due to a variety of different factors such as cryptocurrency becoming more popular and technology such as A.I.”

Denise Groene of the Better Business Bureau said you should be aware of the various types of online scams in order to protect yourself and your money.

“There’s a variety of different platforms out there that have information about scams. So obviously you can come to bbb.org, we have information on the top scams, not only going around locally, but also throughout the country as well. So education is always going to be your best line of defense when it comes to these scammers.”

Groene said scammers target people in a number of different ways.

“One of the most common scams is phishing scams, and this can come in the form of a phone call, a text message, or an email. These scammers blast out thousands of notices on any particular company imposter, government imposter knowing that they will get somebody to bite.”

She said those who do lose money to online scams rarely get it back.

“Unfortunately, a lot of these scams originate from overseas and there’s no international policing unit. So the recovery efforts to get your money back if you find you are a victim of a scam is very low. Which is why it’s extremely important that you never send money to somebody you’ve never met in person.”

Groene said to avoid falling for these frauds, you should carefully inspect any company or account you come across.

“It’s important to make sure that you protect your information. Even if it’s as simple as not clicking on a link, or not responding by putting in your information such as a password. So make sure if you do get anything unsolicited, you go directly to the source to verify that what you received is truly coming from who they say they are.”

Nearly 2,400 Kansans lost $58 million to online scams last year alone.

While elderly people lose larger amounts of money, it’s actually young adults who more often are victims.

