One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he was caught attempting to steal from a closed restaurant in West Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, law enforcement officials were called to the former Old Chicago at 1231 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of an open door.

When first responders arrived, they said they called for anyone inside the building to peacefully exit. A short while later, a man, identified as Joshua I. Marshall, 40, of Topeka, exited the facility and was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Marshall was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime

Theft - less than $1,500 taken from a building

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, Marshall remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.