One arrested after attempt to steal from closed West Topeka restaurant

Joshua Marshall
Joshua Marshall(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after he was caught attempting to steal from a closed restaurant in West Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, law enforcement officials were called to the former Old Chicago at 1231 SW Wanamaker Rd. with reports of an open door.

When first responders arrived, they said they called for anyone inside the building to peacefully exit. A short while later, a man, identified as Joshua I. Marshall, 40, of Topeka, exited the facility and was taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Marshall was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Burglary - dwelling to commit a felony, theft, domestic violence or sexually motivated crime
  • Theft - less than $1,500 taken from a building

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, Marshall remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Woosley
Multiple vehicles stolen from Topeka repair shop lead to woman’s arrest
(File)
Teen pronounced dead after app alerts first responders to Morris Co. collision
FILE
High-speed chase through Lawrence ends with Shawnee man’s DUI arrest
FILE
Investigation launched after shots fired during early-morning armed robbery
Two arrested, including one juvenile, after alleged robbery

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
Crews extinguished a pickup truck fire early Monday on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka.
Truck fire extinguished Monday morning on I-70 in downtown Topeka
Crews were on the scene of a crash early Monday just south of downtown Topeka.
Crews respond to crash early Monday near downtown Topeka
Topeka Fire Crews responded to a house fire at 930 SW Jewell shortly before 2 a.m. on August 7.
Overnight fire destroys Central Topeka home, cat, owners safe