New York driver arrested after meth found during Riley Co. traffic stop

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver from New York was arrested after an early-morning weekend traffic stop led officials to find meth in their vehicle.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, law enforcement officials stopped a vehicle in the county for a traffic violation.

During the stop, RCPD said methamphetamine was allegedly found in the vehicle. The driver was identified as Wavy, Hahn, 45, of Portville, New York, and was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.

RCPD said Hahn was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended.

As of Monday, Hahn remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

