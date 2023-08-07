New K-State project hopes to increase number of childcare providers in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new project through Kansas State University, with the help of a statewide grant, is set to help increase the number of early childhood educators in the Sunflower State.

Kansas State University announced on Monday, Aug. 7, that researchers and professional staff have started to work on rebuilding the state’s early childcare workforce. A more than $5 million grant from the Kansas Department for Children and Families has funded the initial steps for a collaborative project that involves the school.

Officials noted that the project will implement a multi-level career path that serves as a tool and plan to guide current and interested members of the field to advancement opportunities. The pathway is a primary component of the workforce development goal for the All In For Kansas Kids strategic plan.

K-State indicated that Bronwyn Fees, professor of applied human sciences, will serve as the principal investigator for Kansas Child Care Training Opportunities - KCCTO - the organization that received the funds. KCCTO is a university-sponsored project that provides professional development and technical aid to early childhood professionals.

The University also said that the multi-phase, multi-year plan will coordinate with partnering agencies, organizations, associations and institutions to implement the competency-based career pathway. The first phase included assembling a steering committee to develop an implementation plan. The Office of Educational Innovation and Evaluation will evaluate the full implementation.

“The early childhood career pathways initiative ensures the state expands the workforce needed to provide quality child care and education,” said Fees.

The second phase of the project is now underway and includes gathering feedback, launching an awareness campaign, conducting a comprehensive workforce survey, developing a coaching/mentoring system and engaging secondary and post-secondary institutions in partnership with non-credit-bearing professional development partners.

“It is essential to support well-trained professionals in early care and education for children and their families to thrive,” said Fees. “Our state’s economy relies on parents who are confident their children are experiencing the best possible care and education while they are at work or school.”

K-State noted that the lack of available childcare spaces is a nationwide issue that has started to affect the Sunflower State. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, the state las lost nearly 2,000 childcare openings since 2021. Available openings only meet demand about 42% of the time and one of the primary barriers to filling these openings is the lack of educators.

“By working together with professional organizations and all higher education institutions in the state, individuals entering or already in the early childhood care and education workforce can easily identify how they are progressing,” said Fees. “The coordinated training systems ensures a quality, well-trained workforce to meet demand.”

Fees said that Kansas is developing an early childhood care and education registry system. The pathway implementation plan will be coordinated with the development of a registry. Once live, it will allow professionals to track the development courses, and college credits earned and find where they are and how to advance their career.

Patty Peschel, director of Kansas Child Care Training Opportunities, said the program could have significant and positive effects on individuals in early childcare careers and the children and families they support.

“Whether an individual is new to the workforce, has several years of experience or is degree-seeking, the intent of the career pathway is to respect and acknowledge experience and education while ensuring access to advancement and success,” said Peschel.

K-State noted that the grant project aligns with its 105 Initiative.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.