Multiple passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, police say

Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County ,Pa. The crash occurred between a passenger vehicle and charter bus carrying up to 50 passengers causing multiple fatalities and injuries.(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Multiple passengers died after a charter bus carrying up to 50 people collided with a vehicle on an interstate in Pennsylvania, state police said.

The crash happened at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County’s Lower Paxton Township, near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said. The bus flipped on its side.

Police said in a statement that “multiple passengers” died.

Multiple people also were taken to a hospital with injuries, but police didn’t immediately release further information.

