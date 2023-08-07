Motorcycle driver seriously injured after bike flips in interstate construction zone

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver is in serious condition after his bike flipped in an interstate construction zone near Wichita.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 52.2 on northbound I-35 in Sedgwick Co. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2021 Indian motorcycle driven by Brian K. Davis, 51, of Wichita, had been headed north on the interstate. Davis attempted to navigate through a construction zone when he became unstable.

KHP said Davis lost control of the bike and flipped over. He was taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.